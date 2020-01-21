Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
RHODES, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age: 21
Address: NEENAH, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MERRITT, NORMA CRISTAL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
