Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RHODES, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 21

Address: NEENAH, WI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERRITT, NORMA CRISTAL

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



