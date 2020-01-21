Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RHODES, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 21 
Address: NEENAH, WI 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-20 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MERRITT, NORMA CRISTAL

Age: 37 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-20 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

