Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: , Bond: #10567, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERGGREN, SHELLEY JO

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, ALONDRA

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-01-20

Scheduled Release: 2023-01-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ, CESAR

Age: 40

Address: WELLSVILLE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BIRCH, HESTON L

Age: 42

Address: SPRINGVILLE, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-01-20

Scheduled Release: 2023-02-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STUPAR, MAYA

Age: 36

Address: THORNTON, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10561, CASH, $5500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRICE, EZRA JOHN

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-01-20

Released: 2023-01-20

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.