Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LELL, ALAN THOMAS
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LELL, BILLY JACK
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
LOWELL, LOURIN KARL
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-01-20
Scheduled Release: 2019-01-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
CISNEROS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-20
Released: 2019-01-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3653, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOOKLESS, KALYNNE S
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-20
Released: 2019-01-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3655, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3655, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
