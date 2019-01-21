Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21

By
News Desk
-
1.7K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

LELL, ALAN THOMAS

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LELL, BILLY JACK

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

LOWELL, LOURIN KARL

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-01-20
Scheduled Release: 2019-01-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

CISNEROS, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-20
Released: 2019-01-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3653, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BOOKLESS, KALYNNE S

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-20
Released: 2019-01-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3655, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3655, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR