Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WINSTEAD, KYLE

Age: 23

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12125, SURETY OR CASH, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12125, SURETY OR CASH, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12125, SURETY OR CASH, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12125, SURETY OR CASH, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12125, SURETY OR CASH, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TULAGA, MILO

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12126, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PARKER, JUSTIN PAUL

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12127, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



GUTIERREZ, MICHAEL THOMAS LUCIO

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12128, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IRVINE, AMBER DAWN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12129, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #12129, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.