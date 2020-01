Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SEAVERS, AMANDA LEE

Age: 27

Address: CRAWFORD, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons Status: PENDING, Bond: #5761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BURGE, LAURYN MADISON

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Cruelty to Animals – Household Animal Cruelty /Physical Harm Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



WISE, KRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5756, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



IRELAND, BRANT DAVID

Age: 35

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-21

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OLAH, CAMEL NELSON

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5755, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, PAUL HENRY

Age: 47

Address: FORT WORTH, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5751, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



