Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 22

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-22 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROWN, CACTUS JOE

Age: 33 
Address: TRENTON, MO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-21 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10569, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

ROICH, ADAM MYRON

Age: 39 
Address: BOULDER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-21 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10568, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 21

Smith Makes History, Signs With Colorado Mesa Wrestling

Smith Makes History, Signs With Colorado Mesa Wrestling

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Commissioners Vote to Remove Signs Prohibiting Firearms￼

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Commissioners Vote to Remove Signs Prohibiting Firearms￼

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 20

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 20