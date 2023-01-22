Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, CACTUS JOE

Age: 33

Address: TRENTON, MO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #10569, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROICH, ADAM MYRON

Age: 39

Address: BOULDER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10568, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.