Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, CACTUS JOE
Age: 33
Address: TRENTON, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10569, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
ROICH, ADAM MYRON
Age: 39
Address: BOULDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10568, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.