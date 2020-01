Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FIERRO, ELOY ORNELAS

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5767, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5767, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROOSE, TEDDY LEROY

Age: 66

Address: OPAL, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JENSEN, SHAWN ELDON

Age: 37

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5764, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



COFFEY, GISELA LUCIN

Age: 24

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: NWS

HENDRICKS, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 27

Address: KREKA, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: NWS

QUARLES, STEVEN NICHOLAS

Age: 28

Address: CORTEZ, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: NWS

CHRISTIANSEN, JUSTIN

Age: 43

Address: OROVILLE, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

VENSOR, CHASITY LYNN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #5762, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5762, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLE, DONNA MICHELLE

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-22

Released: 2020-01-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5766, CASH, $525, Court: RS Municipal Court



