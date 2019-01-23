Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 23

By
News Desk
-
4.5K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

GREEN, CHARLES EDWARD

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3666, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-22
Released: 2019-01-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSP

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3667, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR