Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROLLINS, REINA MARY

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #5774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5773, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

Walking Along Roadways or Highways – Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #5773, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROWN, MATTHEW RAY

Age: 37

Address: GRANGER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5772, CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5771, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DILLEY, DONALD THOMAS

Age: 40

Address: GREENWOOD, IN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BYERS, STEPHEN PAUL

Age: 40

Address: INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5769, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: