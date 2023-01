Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RODRIGUEZ, LUCAS JACOB

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10579, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10579, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10579, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10579, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10579, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10582, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CASTILLO, SOPHIA ANGELICA

Age: 22

Address: ODESSA, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KILPACK, TRAVIS L

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-01-24

Scheduled Release: 2023-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANDROS, ROBERT THOMAS

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: , Bond: #10584, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: , Bond: #10584, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: , Bond: #10585, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.