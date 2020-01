Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PACHECO, CASSIE L

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #5782, SURETY OR CASH, $1120, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5782, SURETY OR CASH, $1120, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHAULK, JACKSON DEAN

Age: 22

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5781, SURETY OR CASH, $1235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #5781, SURETY OR CASH, $1235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #5780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FELIX, LYNDSAY JUNE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5778, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5778, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRISDALE, JONATHAN

Age: 39

Address: BLACK HAWK, SD

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: NWS

ABRIANI, CHERYL ANN

Age: 28

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: NWS



PRICE, ALAN LEE

Age: 48

Address: MONMOUTH, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: NWS

SMITH, NATASHA RENEE

Age: 37

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: NWS

LOVEJOY, MATTHEW ALAN

Age: 40

Address: ROUND UP, MT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-24

Arresting Agency: NWS

PACHECO, KORI DAWN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-24

Released: 2020-01-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court



PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-24

Released: 2020-01-24

Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



