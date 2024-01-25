Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PELKER, DAVID

Age: 53

Address: ENCAMPMENT, WY

Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-23

Arresting Agency: NWS

COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12145, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12146, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEAK, MEGAN ROSEMARY

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12144, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER



HAYWOOD, SKYLAR MATTHEW

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MADURA, THOMAS ANTHONY

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12148, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.