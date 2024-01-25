Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PELKER, DAVID

Age: 53
Address: ENCAMPMENT, WY
Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Arresting Agency: NWS

COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12145, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12146, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEAK, MEGAN ROSEMARY

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12144, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER

HAYWOOD, SKYLAR MATTHEW

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

MADURA, THOMAS ANTHONY

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12148, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

