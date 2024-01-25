Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PELKER, DAVID
Age: 53
Address: ENCAMPMENT, WY
Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Arresting Agency: NWS
COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12145, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12146, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEAK, MEGAN ROSEMARY
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12144, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER
HAYWOOD, SKYLAR MATTHEW
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MADURA, THOMAS ANTHONY
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12148, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.