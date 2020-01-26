Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORRELL, QUINCY PAIGE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROGERS, BRITTNEY LANAY

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-25

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: