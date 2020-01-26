Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 26

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
2.4K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORRELL, QUINCY PAIGE

Age: 38 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-25 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROGERS, BRITTNEY LANAY

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2020-01-25 
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR