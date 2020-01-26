Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MORRELL, QUINCY PAIGE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROGERS, BRITTNEY LANAY
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-25
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
