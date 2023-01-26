Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WELFL, GARY DEAN

Age: 44 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-25 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10588, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

CRUZ, JESSE JAMES

Age: 45 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-25 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10587, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

