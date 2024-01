Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 26th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CAZIER, ELIZABETH ANN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12150, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

LIBERATORE, KRISTINA MARIE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: DCI

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #12151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

COOK, REGINALD JUWAN

Age: 25

Address: MEMPHIS, TN

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: RSDP

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WAUGH, TINA JEAN

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



