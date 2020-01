Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HALL, LYNAE LEE

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5797, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5798, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



BAROUCH, JESSE SHEA

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Disturbing the Peace (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5796, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court



ANTILA, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5795, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



GRIFFIN, JARROD DANIEL

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #5794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OLSON, DARREN MATTHEW

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5792, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5790, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5790, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Traffic-Control Signals (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5787, CASH, $395, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5791, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #5788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FALER, PRESLEY ELIZABETH

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5789, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5789, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #5789, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLLINS, JUDI JOLYNN

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5784, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5786, SURETY OR CASH, $700, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: