Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JOHNSON, ALYSSA DAWN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10589, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10589, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MASER, JOHN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



STORY, TRISHA L

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Accessory After the Fact Status: PENDING, Bond: #10592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY

Age: 23

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEE, TOBIN

Age: 64

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCOY, RYAN DANIEL

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Fail to Extinguish Fire (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.