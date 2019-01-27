Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
AMOS, FRANCIS R
Age: 36
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3695, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3695, SURETY OR CASH, $1270, Court: RS Municipal Court
CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARCO FULTON, RONNIE
Age: 26
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-01-26
Scheduled Release: 2019-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Booking Date: 2019-01-26
Scheduled Release: 2019-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BOOKLESS, KALYNNE S
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Booking Date: 2019-01-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERGGREN, SHELLEY JO
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-26
Released: 2019-01-26
Released: 2019-01-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3688, CASH, $270, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3692, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
