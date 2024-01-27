Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 27th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA, JOSE MIGUEL

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

KELLER, RONALD JASON

Age: 48
Address: CENTENNIAL, CO
Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

