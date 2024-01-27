Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 27th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA, JOSE MIGUEL

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



KELLER, RONALD JASON

Age: 48

Address: CENTENNIAL, CO

Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-01-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.