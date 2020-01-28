Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ETIENNE, LAURA

Age: 55

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ETIENNE, ROBIN

Age: 50

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Appropriation of Public Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DODSON, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 30

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking: 2020-01-27

Released: 2020-01-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



