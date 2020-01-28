Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ETIENNE, LAURA

Age: 55 
Address: OGDEN, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ETIENNE, ROBIN

Age: 50 
Address: OGDEN, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Wrongful Appropriation of Public Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DODSON, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 30 
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking: 2020-01-27 
Released: 2020-01-27 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

