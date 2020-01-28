Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ETIENNE, LAURA
Age: 55
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ETIENNE, ROBIN
Age: 50
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Appropriation of Public Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DODSON, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age: 30
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking: 2020-01-27
Released: 2020-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
