Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

ROLLINS, TODD JAMES

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3697, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3697, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FELDMEIER, NATHAN DANIEL

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-27
Released: 2019-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3696, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

