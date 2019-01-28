Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
ROLLINS, TODD JAMES
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3697, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3697, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FELDMEIER, NATHAN DANIEL
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-27
Released: 2019-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3696, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
