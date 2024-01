Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 28th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WHITE, ANGELA KAYE

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12157, CASH, $405, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARCHIBALD, BRYCE LAWRENCE

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



STOCKER, HEATHER RASHELLE

Age: 51

Address: COMMERCE CITY, CO

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REED, MARLEY LORAINE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12160, CASH, $1460, Court: RS Municipal Court



MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.