Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #5810, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5808, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BERNAL, KENNETH DON

Age: 49

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Hit & Run – Unattended Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5807, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court



TRISTAN, LILLIAN T

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-28

Released: 2020-01-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5806, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-28

Released: 2020-01-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #5809, CASH, $150, Court: OTHER



