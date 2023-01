Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HILL, LOGAN DOUGLAD

Age: 29

Address: HERMITAGE, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #10610, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHULTZ, MARK LOUIS

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #10609, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



BALDWIN, CARL LEE

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, DONALEA

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OAKLEY, VIOLA JOY

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10605, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BECERRA BAEZA, JOSE ERNESTO

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-01-28

Released: 2023-01-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Underage Consumption (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10607, CASH, $480, Court: GR Municipal Court



MOORE, BLAKE ALAN

Age: 26

Address: TRINITY, NC

Booking: 2023-01-28

Released: 2023-01-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10604, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10604, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



WEBB, KAITLYN NEWMAN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-01-28

Released: 2023-01-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10603, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10603, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #10603, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court



