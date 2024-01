Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 29th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLARK, ADAM BRETT

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12164, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LIZARDI, ALONSO TEODORO

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12163, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLAPP, COLTON CHARLES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JACOBSEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12167, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



PRICE, LESLIE MICHELLE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12162, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



PELLERIN, MATTHEW AUSTIN

Age: 42

Address: BIG SKY, MT

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ, STEVEN JEREMY

Age: 47

Address: EDEN, WY

Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AUBERT, JOSCELYN K

Age: 26

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.