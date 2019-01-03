Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
GAUNA, SARAH ELIZABETH
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3563, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINSG, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3562, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3562, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3562, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TWITCHELL, NICHOLAS BRYCE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-01-02
Scheduled Release: 2019-01-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, SAMANTHA CAITLIN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-01-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3559, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
BUCK, RYAN LOUIS
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-02
Released: 2019-01-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3557, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
