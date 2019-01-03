Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

GAUNA, SARAH ELIZABETH

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3563, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINSG, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3562, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3562, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3562, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TWITCHELL, NICHOLAS BRYCE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-01-02
Scheduled Release: 2019-01-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-01-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SMITH, SAMANTHA CAITLIN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-01-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3559, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

BUCK, RYAN LOUIS

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-01-02
Released: 2019-01-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3557, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

