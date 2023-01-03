Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SWEETS, MARCELLE LEE

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE 
Booking Date: 2023-01-02 
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-31 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROGERS, JARED ALBERT

Age: 20 
Address: LYMAN, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-01-02 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10483, CASH, $1130, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

