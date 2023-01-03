Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SWEETS, MARCELLE LEE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-01-02

Scheduled Release: 2023-01-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROGERS, JARED ALBERT

Age: 20

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10483, CASH, $1130, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.