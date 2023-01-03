Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SWEETS, MARCELLE LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2023-01-02
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROGERS, JARED ALBERT
Age: 20
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10483, CASH, $1130, Court: RS Municipal Court
