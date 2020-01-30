Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WESKAMP, JEFFREY MORGAN

Age: 49 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exhibit Acceleration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TRUJILLO, CODY MICHAEL

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-01-29 
Arresting Agency: USM

MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT

Age: 43 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-29 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARFIELD, DUANE PETER

Age: 45 
Address: ROCK SPRING, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5813, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

