Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WESKAMP, JEFFREY MORGAN

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exhibit Acceleration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, CODY MICHAEL

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-01-29

Arresting Agency: USM

MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARFIELD, DUANE PETER

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRING, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5813, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



