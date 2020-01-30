Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WESKAMP, JEFFREY MORGAN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exhibit Acceleration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRUJILLO, CODY MICHAEL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-01-29
Arresting Agency: USM
MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARFIELD, DUANE PETER
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRING, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5813, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
