Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BORDEN, MASON LEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5828, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAVE, ALEXANDER VINCENT RAY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Murder in the Second Degree Status: PENDING, Bond: #5826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt- Substantial Step Status: PENDING, Bond: #5826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COOLEY, NICOLE LEE

Age: 32

Address: WATERLOO, IA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALTON, DARRYL JEROME

Age: 40

Address: ST LOUIS, MO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, TANNER M

Age: 26

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5823, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court

Hit & Run – Unattended Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5823, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court



TORRES GARCIA, LIDIA

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5822, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARR, KAYLEE LYNN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5820, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



BRADY, TOBY DALE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5819, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NEWEY, SARAH ANNE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-01-30

Released: 2020-01-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5821, CASH, $915, Court: RS Municipal Court



