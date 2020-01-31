Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BORDEN, MASON LEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5828, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAVE, ALEXANDER VINCENT RAY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Murder in the Second Degree
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempt- Substantial Step
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COOLEY, NICOLE LEE
Age: 32
Address: WATERLOO, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALTON, DARRYL JEROME
Age: 40
Address: ST LOUIS, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, TANNER M
Age: 26
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5823, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Hit & Run – Unattended Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5823, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
TORRES GARCIA, LIDIA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5822, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARR, KAYLEE LYNN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5820, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
BRADY, TOBY DALE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5819, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NEWEY, SARAH ANNE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-01-30
Released: 2020-01-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5821, CASH, $915, Court: RS Municipal Court
