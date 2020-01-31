Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BORDEN, MASON LEE

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-31 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5828, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

CAVE, ALEXANDER VINCENT RAY

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Murder in the Second Degree
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Attempt- Substantial Step
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

COOLEY, NICOLE LEE

Age: 32 
Address: WATERLOO, IA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WALTON, DARRYL JEROME

Age: 40 
Address: ST LOUIS, MO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROWN, TANNER M

Age: 26 
Address: KEMMERER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5823, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Hit & Run – Unattended Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5823, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court

TORRES GARCIA, LIDIA

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5822, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

BARR, KAYLEE LYNN

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5820, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

BRADY, TOBY DALE

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5819, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NEWEY, SARAH ANNE

Age: 38 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-01-30 
Released: 2020-01-30 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5821, CASH, $915, Court: RS Municipal Court

