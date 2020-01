Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 4.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

PERRY, NOLAN S

Age: 37

Address: HELENA, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AHL, DAVID WILLIAM

Age: 64

Address: BOULDER, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5664, CASH, $310, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #5665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSEN, HOPE MARIE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5662, CASH, $165, Court: RS Municipal Court



PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

SWEAT, ASHLI LAVAR

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



WALKER, DOUGLAS CARLTON

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-03

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5660, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUSTAFSON, GREGORY

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #5661, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5661, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-03

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOSS, KAYLA LYNN

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2020-01-03

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



TIMBANA, ERIKA RAE

Age: 28

Address: FT. WASHAKIE, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-03

Arresting Agency: NWS

MONREAL GARCIA, JORGE ARTURO

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-03

Released: 2020-01-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5658, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



