Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 4th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CHESNEY, JAMIE GLEN

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-03

Released: 2024-01-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: OR’D, Bond: #12065, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, CRAIG EVAN

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-01-03

Released: 2024-01-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12066, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MONTOYA, SARA LYNN

Age: 45

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT PV)

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

POST, JASON LEE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12069, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12068, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12070, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LACY, RICHARD EARL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.