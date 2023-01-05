Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 5

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-01-04 
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

YOUNG, VIRGIL RAY

Age: 48 
Address: OWENSBORO, KY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-01-04 
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10487, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 4

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 4

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3

High Weather Impacts Continue Along I-80 through Wednesday

High Weather Impacts Continue Along I-80 through Wednesday

Caring For Our Patients, Serving Our Community

Caring For Our Patients, Serving Our Community