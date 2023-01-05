Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-01-04
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
YOUNG, VIRGIL RAY
Age: 48
Address: OWENSBORO, KY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-01-04
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10487, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.