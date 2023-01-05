Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-01-04

Scheduled Release: 2023-01-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



YOUNG, VIRGIL RAY

Age: 48

Address: OWENSBORO, KY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-01-04

Scheduled Release: 2023-01-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10487, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.