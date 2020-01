Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 5.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MATTINSON, TREVOR AUSTIN

Age: 26

Address: 10/31/1993ROCK, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5676, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5677, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAWSON, TROY LEE

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHANTLE, KAMRON MICHAEL

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCKINLAY, ALEXIS LAVEE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REEVES, RYAN DEAN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5672, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEE, GREGORY JOSEPH

Age: 29

Address: DOUGLAS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



GRIFFITH, JOSIAH SAMUEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5668, CASH, $400, Court: OTHER

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5668, CASH, $400, Court: OTHER

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5668, CASH, $400, Court: OTHER



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: