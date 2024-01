Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 5th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ROBERTSON, HAYLEA KRISLYNN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: PENDING, Bond: #12079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, CHELSEA LYNN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12078, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12078, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BREWER, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #12076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12074, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANIMAL at large – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12075, CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 29

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-04

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-07

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



VALDEZ ALCARAZ, LUIS ANGEL

Age: 26

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12072, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12072, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12072, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12072, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12072, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12072, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12072, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



