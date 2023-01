Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

OSBORN, DANIEL ALAN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEJDUK, SHANE D

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10493, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



FELIX, LYNDSAY JUNE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10492, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



PATTERSON, STEPHANIE RENEE

Age: 34

Address: DRUMRIGHT, OK

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-01-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

JENSEN, JEREMY LEE

Age: 46

Address: CRESCENT CITY, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-01-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

WEERHEIM, ETHAN MICHAEL

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-01-05

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.