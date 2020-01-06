Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 6.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5679, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAKINS, TAYLOR CLAYTON G

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



