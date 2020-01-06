Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 6.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT

Age: 42 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5679, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court

LAKINS, TAYLOR CLAYTON G

Age: 21 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

