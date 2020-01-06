Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 6.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5679, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court
LAKINS, TAYLOR CLAYTON G
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
