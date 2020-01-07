Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 7.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5684, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court
KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-06
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
FREEMAN, JAMIE R
Age: 30
Address: SARATOGA, WY
Booking: 2020-01-06
Released: 2020-01-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5683, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OGDEN, CAMERON LANE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-06
Released: 2020-01-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5682, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
