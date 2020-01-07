Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 7.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5684, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court



KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-01-06

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



FREEMAN, JAMIE R

Age: 30

Address: SARATOGA, WY

Booking: 2020-01-06

Released: 2020-01-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5683, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OGDEN, CAMERON LANE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-06

Released: 2020-01-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5682, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: