Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 7.

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
5.6K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Age: 45 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5684, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court

KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK

Age: 57 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2020-01-06 
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-21 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

FREEMAN, JAMIE R

Age: 30
Address: SARATOGA, WY
Booking: 2020-01-06 
Released: 2020-01-06 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5683, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

OGDEN, CAMERON LANE

Age: 24 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-06 
Released: 2020-01-06 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5682, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR