Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DAVIS, CRAIG EVAN
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12090, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
