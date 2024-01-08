Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DAVIS, CRAIG EVAN

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12090, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.