Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

OSBORN, MATTHEW LEE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #10503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #10503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #10503, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ENGLAND, JESSICA NICOLE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10505, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #10504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TWUM, NANA YAW

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10506, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOELLER, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #10507, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



BRICE, MICHAELA PAIGE

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-01-08

Released: 2023-01-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #10502, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.