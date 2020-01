Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 9.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ODHO, MICHELLE ELIZABETH

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5702, SURETY OR CASH, $605, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5702, SURETY OR CASH, $605, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #5702, SURETY OR CASH, $605, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHNURER, BRANDON ALAN

Age: 25

Address: MANISTIQUE, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #5701, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #5701, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, TROY ALLEN

Age: 58

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5700, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, JAMIE LYNN

Age: 34

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5699, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5696, CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5696, CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court



WAGSTAFF, MADDYSON KATHRYN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5695, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



COPE, DEBORAH

Age: 55

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

ALMEIDA LEBER, SACHA NICHOLE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-08

Released: 2020-01-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Violation of Commission (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5697, CASH, $235, Court: OTHER



