Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RICKERT, DUSTI
Age: 38
Address: PAULS VALLEY, OK
Booking: 2024-01-08
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: NWS
SHIPLEY, JOSHUA CLAY
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-08
Released: 2024-01-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12091, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
EAGLE, SELENE ANTONIA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.