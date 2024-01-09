Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 9th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RICKERT, DUSTI

Age: 38 
Address: PAULS VALLEY, OK
Booking: 2024-01-08
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: NWS

SHIPLEY, JOSHUA CLAY

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-08
Released: 2024-01-08 
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12091, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

EAGLE, SELENE ANTONIA

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Preview: Rock Springs Hosts Evanston Before They Head to Laramie

Preview: Rock Springs Hosts Evanston Before They Head to Laramie

Green River Hosts 2024 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Duals

Green River Hosts 2024 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Duals

Trial Date, Judge Changed for Former Green River URA Director Theft Case

Trial Date, Judge Changed for Former Green River URA Director Theft Case

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 8th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 8th, 2024