Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RICKERT, DUSTI

Age: 38

Address: PAULS VALLEY, OK

Booking: 2024-01-08

Type: NWS HOLD

Arresting Agency: NWS

SHIPLEY, JOSHUA CLAY

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-08

Released: 2024-01-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12091, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



EAGLE, SELENE ANTONIA

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 62

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.