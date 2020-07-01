Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MACY, STEVEN JAMES

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2020-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



