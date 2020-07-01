Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MACY, STEVEN JAMES

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2020-06-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

