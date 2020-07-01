Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MACY, STEVEN JAMES
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2020-06-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
