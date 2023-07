Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HAMILTON, ANDREW MORGAN

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIMICK, AUSTIN DALE

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11259, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



MERRILL, RANDI MICHELLE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



EVANS, JORDAN ANDREW

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-06-30

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11257, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-06-30

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



AMADIO, MELISSA ANN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.