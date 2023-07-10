Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

VALDEZ JAUREGUI, JOSE TRINIDAD

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #11299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #11298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.