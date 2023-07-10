Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
VALDEZ JAUREGUI, JOSE TRINIDAD
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.