Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

VALDEZ JAUREGUI, JOSE TRINIDAD

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE

Age: 37 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bumble Bee, Baby Bee & Hornet

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bumble Bee, Baby Bee & Hornet

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 8

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 8

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Residents Recognized for Saving Man’s Life

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Residents Recognized for Saving Man’s Life