Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SIDEBOTTOM, KENDRA ANN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, THOMAS HUBBARD
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
MATZKE, LISA LYNN
Age: 57
Address: WATKINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
PACHECO, CODY ALLEN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-09
Released: 2019-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4651, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4651, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
