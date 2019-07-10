Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SIDEBOTTOM, KENDRA ANN

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JONES, THOMAS HUBBARD

Age: 41 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

MATZKE, LISA LYNN

Age: 57 
Address: WATKINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

PACHECO, CODY ALLEN

Age: 23 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-09 
Released: 2019-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4651, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4651, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

