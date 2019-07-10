Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SIDEBOTTOM, KENDRA ANN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, THOMAS HUBBARD

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MATZKE, LISA LYNN

Age: 57

Address: WATKINS, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

PACHECO, CODY ALLEN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-09

Released: 2019-07-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4651, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations Status: PENDING, Bond: #4651, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



