Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SANDERSON, VILOI MICHELLE

Age: 59

Address: PASADENA, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #4663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEMMINGER, DEVANTE LARUE

Age: 24

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4662, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4662, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LESO, TATIANA M

Age: 22

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4661, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4661, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4657, CASH, $630, Court: GR Municipal Court



MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARTAJENA GALAVIZ, JONATHAN

Age: 28

Address: TIJUANA,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #4656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IBARRA, PABLO LUIS

Age: 37

Address: YUNTAMIENTO,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #4655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BELCHER, VICTORIA CATHERINE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4654, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4654, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #4654, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court



POLITTE, NIKKI LEANN

Age: 34

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4653, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NILSON, SHAWNA RAE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



