Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIPKIN, GLEN DALE

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sunscreening Devices – Tinting Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMPBELL, JOSHALYNNE

Age: 38

Address: MADISON, WI

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-07-11

Arresting Agency: NWS

WICKERSHAM, WYATT DALE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-07-11

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11306, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEARING, ANDREW LEVI

Age: 29

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-07-11

Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.