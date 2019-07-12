Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WHITE, JAGE RAYE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #4670, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-11
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
SIEVERS, CHRISTOPHER HOMES
Age: 67
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-07-11
Arresting Agency: USM
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
AMOS, FRANCIS RALPH
Age: 36
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-11
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-14
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CHAVEZ, ELIJAH JONES
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-11
Released: 2019-07-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4667, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-11
Released: 2019-07-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4666, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
