Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 12

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
5.0K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHITE, JAGE RAYE

Age: 21 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-12 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #4670, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-11 
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

SIEVERS, CHRISTOPHER HOMES

Age: 67 
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2019-07-11
Arresting Agency: USM

Charges:

  • Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

AMOS, FRANCIS RALPH

Age: 36 
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-11 
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-14
Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

CHAVEZ, ELIJAH JONES

Age: 18 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-11 
Released: 2019-07-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4667, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-11 
Released: 2019-07-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4666, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR