Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHITE, JAGE RAYE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #4670, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-11

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



SIEVERS, CHRISTOPHER HOMES

Age: 67

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-07-11

Arresting Agency: USM

Charges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



AMOS, FRANCIS RALPH

Age: 36

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-07-11

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-14

Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



CHAVEZ, ELIJAH JONES

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-11

Released: 2019-07-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4667, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-11

Released: 2019-07-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4666, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: