Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MALONE, DARRELL

Age: 32

Address: VINEYARD, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-12

Arresting Agency: NWS

KALLBACKA, JOHN JASON

Age: 39

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged Status: PENDING, Bond: #4676, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4674, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRONCOSO, ROBERTO

Age: 41

Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4675, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4675, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CONTRERAS, ADRIANA PATRICIA

Age: 41

Address: BAY CITY, OR

Booking: 2019-07-12

Released: 2019-07-12

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4672, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4672, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JUDGE, MICHELLE E

Age: 37

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking: 2019-07-12

Released: 2019-07-12

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4671, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4671, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



