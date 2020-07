Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LUCERO, CRUZ MICHAEL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6589, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CURRY, JHADON ROBERT MICHAEL

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6586, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons Status: PENDING, Bond: #6586, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6587, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMPBELL, JARON MICHAEL

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6590, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #6590, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COTTRELL, BROOKE LINN DAWN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6584, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ATHERTON, JOEY LEE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6583, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KAIL, FRANCES MARIE

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHOENEWALD, DALLAS ALLAN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BINGHAM, HEATHER DAWN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-11

Released: 2020-07-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #6581, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



